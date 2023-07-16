Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department on the scene of a commercial fire involving two one-story buildings on July 16, 2023. (LACFD)

Firefighters were battling a large fire in two commercial buildings in El Monte, officials announced Sunday.

While it’s unclear what time the fire started, crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 9200 block of Garvey Avenue where heavy smoke could be seen billowing out of the two structures. Firefighters took a defensive position on the blaze, officials said.

Not long after crews arrived, the blaze was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, meaning L.A. County Fire requested more than 100 firefighters and additional equipment to fight the fire.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed thick, dark plumes of smoke in the area near the fire.

Thick, dark smoke seen billowing into the sky from a blaze involving two one-story commercial structures in El Monte on July 16, 2023. (Citizen App)

The cause of the fire is still unknown. So far, no injuries have been reported.

