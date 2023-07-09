A massive fire broke out at the historic University Club of Pasadena, severely damaging the building’s kitchen and ballroom.

The fire started around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning at the historic building, located at the corner of Ford Place and Los Robles Avenue.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 30 minutes, but the damage was extensive.

Initial reports indicate that the fire started in the University Club’s kitchen and then quickly spread to the ballroom, completely torching both rooms.

“This is such a historic building…and our crews did an amazing job of keeping this fire from spreading across the entire building as well as the building right behind,” said Pasadena Fire Department Chief Chad Augustine.

No injuries were reported in the fire.