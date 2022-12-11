A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it.

The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach.

It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely occurred during heavy rain and gusty winds that swept through the area overnight and into early Sunday morning.

The large palm tree could be seen blocking part of the roadway and damaging the front passenger side of a Honda Fit that was parked underneath the tree.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.