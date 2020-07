Orange County says its coronavirus testing capacity will be expanded when a new drive-thru site opens Wednesday at the Anaheim Convention Center. Plans are also underway to open a location at the O.C. Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, but an opening date has yet to be announced.

Appointments will become available 8 p.m. Tuesday at occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/supersite.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 14, 2020.