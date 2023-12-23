A large sewage spill prompted the closure of areas in Laguna Beach to the public on Saturday.

Around 1,964 gallons of sewage were released into the ocean due to a blockage in a sewer main, according to the OC Health Care Agency.

Ocean areas from Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach are currently closed.

Visitors are not allowed to swim, surf, or dive into the waters until results from a follow-up monitoring test show bacteria levels are up to health standards.

People who come into contact with contaminated water during this period could become ill, officials warned. Those who are especially susceptible are children, the elderly, or anyone who is immunocompromised.

A large sewage spill has prompted the closure of areas from Victoria Beach to Goff Island Beach in Laguna Beach on Dec. 23, 2023. (OC Health Care Agency)

Warnings were also activated across several other Orange County beaches including:

-Newport Beach – From 150 feet upcoast to 150 feet downcoast of the coastal projection of 38th Street

-Newport Bay – 19th Street Beach

-Laguna Beach – 500 feet at the projection of Bluebird Canyon Drive

-Dana Point – From the San Juan Creek to 300 feet downcoast of the San Juan Creek at Doheny State Beach

Warnings signs will be posted along all affected beach areas until health officials deem the waters safe to re-enter.

A rain advisory is also in effect for all beaches this weekend after a series of significant rainstorms.

Bacteria and debris can typically seep from nearby city streets and mountain areas, contaminating ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainstorms, officials said.

Public health officials recommend beachgoers avoid contact with ocean water for at least three days after any significant rainfall.

“Beach users should avoid contact with any runoff on the beach during dry or wet weather conditions,” officials said.

For the latest updates and information on Orange County ocean, bay or harbor closures, call 714-433-6400 or 714-645-0099 or visit OCBeachInfo.com.

The public can report a sewage spill by calling 714-433-6419.