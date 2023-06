A large sinkhole opened up on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon and a portion of the road remains closed through early Sunday morning.

Road crews were seen repairing the hole, located on PCH between Santa Fe Avenue and Harbor Avenue west of the 710 Freeway.

The road crews anticipate having the road open within an hour but advise drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

There is no word on what caused the sinkhole.