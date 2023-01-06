Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm has led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories along the Southern California coast Friday.

The larger than average waves and rip currents are making for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, especially along west facing beaches south of Santa Barbara.

A surf warning was in place for Los Angeles County beaches until 10 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves between 10 and 15 feet can be expected during the warning hours.

Conditions will subside Friday aftternoon but officials are keeping a surf advisory in place until 6 p.m.

An advisory is also in place for waves between 8 and 12 feet along Orange County coastal areas.

Officials chose to close several areas due to high surf from Thursday’s powerful storm, including the beaches in Hermosa, Manhattan and Ventura.

Hermosa could reopen Friday but the Manhattan and Ventura beaches are expected to remain closed.

High surf has also been seen in Redondo Beach.

“We’ve never seen it this close before,” Redondo Beach resident Sean Ting said.

Video showed damage from waves striking the Redondo Beach Yacht club Thursday. The beach appeared to be open as of Friday morning.

The largest waves will subside later Friday but above-average conditions are expected to continue Saturday.