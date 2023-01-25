High winds toppled a massive tree in a Winnetka neighborhood on Wednesday that brought down power lines and ruptured a water main.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department received calls about the incident, located in the 19700 block of Roscoe Boulevard, at around 3:50 p.m.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the tree, which has completely blocked off the street, landing on the back of a red pickup truck and narrowly missing several other parked cars. There was also water running onto the street from the broken water main.

Los Angeles Water and Power confirmed that workers are responding to a power outage in the area that was caused by a downed tree.

Strong Santa Ana winds with gusts between 60-75 miles per hour are expected through Thursday, increasing the chances of downed trees and branches, power outages and dangerous driving conditions, the National Weather Service reports.