Large water main break in Pacific Palisades causes flooding, shuts down traffic

A water main that ruptured in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood sent water gushing into the streets and threatened several apartment complexes, prompting street closures, officials said Sunday night.

The rupture, first reported around 7:43 p.m., affected multiple apartment complexes near Sunset Boulevard and Muskingum Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

LAFD initially reported around 9 p.m. that there were evacuations, but it was unclear exactly how many buildings were affected and how long the evacuation orders would last.

Around 11 p.m., only one of the apartment buildings had reported damage by that point and that evacuations were no longer necessary. No injuries have been reported, although officials said LAFD rescued one person from the water unharmed.

“Rather than evacuating residents, firefighters made the decision to shelter in place, as the parking garage was the most affected area,” LAFD said in an update. “Thankfully, *as of now* no residents will be displaced.”

Officials said the L.A. Department of Water and Power was investigating the incident as a possible breach at El Medio Avenue and Sunset Boulevard and was working on shutting the water off.

Meanwhile, L.A. County Lifeguards searched the below-grade parking levels of the parking garage to ensure no one was stranded in a submerged vehicle.

Crews with LAFD will continue to help pump water out of the parking garage and affected apartment units.

Check back for updates on this developing story.