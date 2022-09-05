Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a rapidly-spreading brush fire in Hemet that has destroyed several homes and forced the evacuation of many others in southeast part of the city.

The “Fairview Fire” had burned approximately 500 acres in the area of Fairview Ave. and Bautista Canyon Road as of 5 p.m.

Sky5 aerial footage showed several structures ablaze, including at least six homes and several outbuildings.

Evacuations have been ordered for homes south of Thornton Avenue, north of Polly Butte Road, west of Fairview Ave. and east of State Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tap here for an interactive evacuations map

Fairview Fire evacuations map. Sept. 5, 2022. (Riverside County Fire Department)