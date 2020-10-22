Las Vegas man is 6th person arrested in 2019 fatal Long Beach shooting

The 100 block of East 69th Way in Long Beach is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Long Beach last year.

Kumari Powell, 18, was arrested near his home and was extradited back to Long Beach, where he was booked on suspicion of murder, police said Wednesday.

Powell is the sixth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Eronald Deas nearly a year ago.

The 18-year-old was shot in what police described as an “ambush style attack” in the 100 block of East 69th Way on Oct. 6, 2019.

Deas was walking across an intersection when a group came up to him on foot and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim in the upper torso.

The incident was described as being gang-related, though Deas did not have gang affiliations, police said.

On Aug. 20, detectives served eight warrants in Long Beach, Bellflower, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Fullerton, yielding the following arrests:

John Amos Jackson, a 19-year-old Long Beach resident, was detained during a traffic stop near his home. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Curtis Jackson, a 27-year-old Bellflower resident, was arrested in South Gate. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Jaquan Adams, 24, was arrested at his Fullerton home. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Kristine Brown, 31, was arrested at her Fullerton home. Investigators suspect Brown participated in the shooting and helped Adams. She was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to commit murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

A fifth suspect, 19-year-old Stevie Ray Deal of Los Angeles, was already in custody for an unrelated charge, police said.

Authorities have not elaborated on the suspects’ role in the shooting.

The Long Beach Police Department is expected to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.