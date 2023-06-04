Amanda Colleen Clarke as seen in a June 2022 photo. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating at risk missing person Amanda Colleen Clarke.

Clarke is a 40-year-old white woman who resides in Placer County. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds and having blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen in the the 2200 block of West 6th Street near MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on May 21 at 6 a.m.

Amanda Colleen Clarke as seen in a June 2022 photo. (LASD)

Clarke has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and there is concern for her well-being, LASD said.

Anyone with information on Clarke’s location is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org