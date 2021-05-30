LASD assisting with shooting death investigation of man in Bell

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in the City of Bell Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers with the Bell Police Department responded to a call about a shooting and a man down at about 8:06 p.m. in the 4200 block of Florence Ave., according to a news release by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said.

The wounded man, whose name was being withheld, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No suspect description was available, and detectives have canvassed the area for witnesses and surveillance video.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further details were immediately available.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.



Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), visit their website at www.lacrimestoppers.org