LASD’s bomb squad and the Long Beach PD respond to reports of a suspicious device, on Sept. 26, 2022 (LASD SEB)

Portions of Long Beach Boulevard were evacuated, and the roads closed to traffic Monday, after police located a suspicious device.

Suspicious device found in Long Beach Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (LASD SEB)

Calls regarding the device in the 2400 block of Long Beach Boulevard came in at around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene and found the device, they began evacuating the area and closed the streets to traffic between East Hill and Willow Streets.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and rendered the device safe, the department’s Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.