The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in South Los Angeles involving a man who pointed a gun at a woman in a car.

According to a release from LASD, deputies from the Century Station were on patrol in the 1600 block of Florence Avenue around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday when a woman flagged them down.

She told them that a suspect, whom she described as a Hispanic man, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

“She ducked in her vehicle and the suspect fled westbound on Florence Avenue,” the LASD release stated. “Deputies drove in the area, looked for the suspect [and] observed the suspect described by the woman in the 1300 block of Florence Avenue.”

As the deputies contacted the man, he produced a firearm and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, law enforcement officials confirmed. The man was struck by gunfire and rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His identity has not been released.

A firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene, LASD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.