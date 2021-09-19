LASD deputies fire multiple shots in Norwalk, no one struck by gunfire

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies opened fire in Norwalk Friday afternoon, but no one was struck by gunfire.

At about 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a car crash in the 12200 block of Foster Road, according to Deputy Koerner of the LASD.

The driver of a white SUV refused to cooperate with deputies, got back into their vehicle and attempted to drive away.

As the SUV was headed toward the deputies, the officers opened fire multiple times, according to video of the incident posted to Instagram. Editor’s note: This link contains video and audio that some viewers may find disturbing.

No one was struck by gunfire, though the driver of the SUV was injured when the vehicle crashed.

No information was available about the condition of the driver.