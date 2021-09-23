LASD deputies involved in shooting near Rosamond

A man was shot during an incident with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The man, whom the LASD did not name, was struck by gunfire near the intersection of West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, just south of the city of Rosamond, the Sheriff’s Department announced in a release.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and information on his condition has not been released.

Authorities have not described what prompted the use of force, and did not immediately release any information on how many shots were fired, or how many times the man was struck.

No deputies were injured, and the LASD did not release any further information .

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.