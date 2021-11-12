LASD deputies shoot suspect during pursuit in Tujunga Canyons

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department opened fire and struck a man during a pursuit that ended in the Tujunga Canyons area in Santa Clarita Friday night.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. with what preliminarily appeared to be a case of reckless driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Akchyan of the Sheriff’s Department.

During the course of the chase, the man, whose identity has not yet been released, allegedly abandoned his vehicle and carjacked another car, Akchyan said.

The man was shot at and struck an unknown number of times at about 7:23 p.m. in the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., Sky5 was overhead as a man was taken into custody on Soledad Canyon Road, where multiple LASD vehicles could be seen surrounding a crashed car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, the department added, and no deputies were injured.

The suspect also committed an assault with a deadly weapon, Akchyan said, though the Sheriff’s Department has not yet released details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.