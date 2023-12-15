The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced it will be offering gift cards in exchange for unwanted guns “just in time for the holidays!”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Pico Rivera City Hall located at 6615 Passons Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Instagram.

Firearms must be unloaded and transported in the trunk of a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department will be giving $50 gift cards for non-working firearms or parts, $100 gift cards for working pistols, rifles and shotguns, $200 gift cards for ghost guns (guns with no serial numbers) and $300 gift cards for assault rifles (AR15, AK47, etc.)

The Sheriff’s Department says that 3D and homemade guns will be evaluated for value on the day of the event.