The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted a gun buyback event Saturday in Lynwood.

Members of the community were encouraged to turn in a firearm, functional or not, in exchange for gift cards, with no questions asked.

Gift cards were valued at $50 for non-functioning guns, $150 for functioning pistols, shotguns and rifles, $200 for functioning ghost guns and $300 for functioning assault-style rifles.

The buyback event took place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the LA Metro Park and Ride at 11508 Long Beach Blvd.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and 4th District Supervisor Janice Hahn were on hand to distribute the gift cards for local businesses and Amazon.com.

Villanueva said the event was held in an effort to “end violence one step at a time.”