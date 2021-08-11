1 killed in shooting outside illegal pot dispensary in East L.A.: LASD

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting at an illegal cannabis dispensary in East Los Angeles that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Authorities were called about a victim after shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard, in an unincorporated area, Lt. Robert Westphal with the L.A. County Sherriff’s Department said.

Upon arriving deputies say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

During the investigation, authorities determined that the shooting occurred at an illegal marijuana dispensary.

No further details on the victim or a suspect have been released.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.