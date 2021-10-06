LASD investigates fatal shooting of man in San Dimas

A man is dead after a shooting in San Dimas Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting was reported at 7:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South Valley Center Avenue, where a man was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Police had no further information to release, but detectives from the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are investigating.

Anyone with information can to call 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

