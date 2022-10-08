The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in South Central and Southeast L.A.

The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens.

Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived on scene, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds at the 22300 block of Wardham Avenue.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to a local hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

About three hours later, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation on the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

At this time, no suspect information is available in regards to either deadly shooting. The Sheriff’s Department did not indicate that the two shootings were related.

Anyone with information about either of these deadly shootings is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LACrimestoppers.org.