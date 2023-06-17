Authorities are investigating after eight people were shot at a house party in Carson overnight.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a shooting occurred at the gathering, which took place in the 1500 block of Abila Street, around midnight on Saturday.

A female teenager was shot in a car, while the other victims were struck on the sidewalk or in the roadway, investigators said.

Two of the victims are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Neighbors say at least 50 teens were attending a pool party at the house on Abila Street at the end of the cul-de-sac off Martin Street.

Witnesses told KTLA that they heard gunshots and saw two men flee the area in a car.

Authorities have no information on a suspect or suspects.

Much of the area remains blocked off while police conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.