Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 1100 block of East 93rd Street around 7:55 p.m. on calls of a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving on scene, they located a Black male adult suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel rendered aid to the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Neither the victim nor a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.