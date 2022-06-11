The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead in Compton Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of East Pauline Street around 2:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, deputies found an unidentified man who had been shot. His injuries were severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of his family.

At this time, there is currently no information about any suspects or vehicles connected to the deadly shooting.

The LASD Homicide Bureau is investigating the shooting and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip through lacrimestoppers.org.