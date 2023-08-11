Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday evening in Commerce.

The attack happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 5900 block of Telegraph Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man dead from an apparent stabbing.

The victim’s name has not yet been released and the exact nature of his injuries is unclear.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was made available.

The deadly stabbing is under investigation and anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 800-222-8477.