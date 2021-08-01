LASD investigating East L.A. shooting that left one man dead

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in East Los Angeles that left one man dead early Sunday.

The shooting was reported at around 3:20 a.m., on the 1200 block of South McDonnell Avenue.

East Los Angeles Station deputies responded to reports of a person down.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was believed to be in his 40’s.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators continue to investigate the incident.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.