LASD investigating man shot to death in La Puente

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in La Puente Saturday evening.

The incident occurred about 6:53 p.m. in the 13900 block of Amar Rd., the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the scene after receiving a gunshot victim call, officials said. Police arrived to find a man who had been shot several times in the torso.

The wounded man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was leaving a store inside of a strip mall when he was immediately assaulted by another man, authorities said.

The victim and the attacker, who investigators described as a Hispanic man, exchanged gunfire and the victim was struck, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives do not have a suspect description at this time and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500



Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or visit the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.