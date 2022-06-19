The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in Whittier early Sunday morning.

Homicide investigators responded to the 11700 block of Fireside Drive around 5:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from critical injuries.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators say anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 or submit an anonymous tip online.