Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are investigating the death of a man in Rosemead.

The unidentified man was found Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Garbalia Avenue.

Deputies from the LASD Temple Station responded for a report of a “Person Down“ in the street.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the male Hispanic adult lying in the street with trauma to his face and lower torso. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no suspect or suspect vehicle description has been provided at this time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The Sheriff’s Department said updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.