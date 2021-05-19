Detectives warn public after hidden camera found in Paramount gym restroom

Detectives are warning the public after a hidden camera were found in a Paramount gym restroom last month.

A woman reported that she found a hidden camera in the unisex restroom of her gym, which was not identified, on April 23, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Wednesday. The gym’s owner was arrested and has previously faced similar accusations.

On October 16, 2019, a woman at a gym located on the 15900 block of Paramount Boulevard found a hidden camera inside the gym’s unisex restroom, according to the Lakewood Station press release.

After notifying authorities, the gym owner, 27-year-old Anthony Schnur of Downey, was arrested and charged with five counts of invasion of privacy. He was sentenced to probation in October 2020.

Then on April 23, 2021, at around 6:45 a.m., another woman at the same gym that Schnur owned found a hidden camera in the restroom and reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Department.

Schnur was arrested again on April 27 on charges of possession of a firearm in violation of criminal protective order, invasion of privacy, and contempt of court. He was released on bond, the press release states.

During the investigation, the hidden camera was not found.

Authorities say they believe Schnur had time to get rid of any evidence before the investigation because he was confronted about it earlier through text message. Schnur was arrested at his business, and a firearm was seized.

Detectives advise the public to be mindful of the possibility of video recording devices and to check restrooms to ensure their privacy is not being violated by anyone who may own or operate any business that may hide a video recording device in restrooms, changing rooms or locker rooms.

If a person finds a hidden camera, detectives say they should take photographs of the device, recover the evidence and immediately report it to law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood Station at 562-623-3500.