LASD monitoring unconfirmed rumors of possible KKK rally in Lancaster on Friday

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is aware of rumors on social media that the Ku Klux Klan will stage a rally in Lancaster on Friday, but officials say they have not been able to confirm that any such event is planned.

“We do not take any ‘rumors’ lightly and have been looking into these posts throughout [the] day,” officials with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station wrote in a statement Thursday evening. “At this time, we are unable to confirm the validity of a rally. We encourage our residents to post responsibly.”

Lancaster City Clerk Kathleen Stenback said Thursday she also was unaware of any planned KKK rallies.

“The city of Lancaster has not received any permit applications,” she wrote in an email.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.