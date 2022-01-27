LASD pursues burglary suspect in Los Angeles area

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in pursuit of a burglary suspect in the Los Angeles area.

The department initiated the pursuit around 5:25 p.m. in the city of Walnut, an LASD spokesperson told KTLA.

Sky5 was overhead just after 5:30 p.m. as the driver moved along surface streets in San Gabriel and then got onto the westbound 10 Freeway in Alhambra.

The dark colored sedan made its way through Monterey Park and East Los Angeles, weaving in and out of traffic during rush hour.

The driver then get onto the southbound 5 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area then back onto the westbound 10 Freeway.

The burglary suspect continued on to surface streets, driving through a turn lane to get past traffic.

There may be more than one suspect in the vehicle, according to LASD.

Sky5 lost view of the vehicle around 5:50 p.m. but LASD located the vehicle under the 10 Freeway overpass.

Check back for updates to this developing story.