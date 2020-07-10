LASD releases photos of 2 possibly involved in violent robbery of 80-year-old man in Lancaster store bathroom

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released images of two people who they say may have been involved in the violent robbery of an 80-year-old man at a Lancaster grocery store.

The victim was in the bathroom of a market in the 1000 block of East Avenue J around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was brutally beaten by a man, who then took off with his wallet, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives with the Lancaster sheriff’s station are asking for the public’s help to identify two people sought in connection with the incident.

The first image shows a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds, according to a sheriff’s news release.

He was wearing a light-colored, sleeveless T-shirt, white shorts and a black face mask with white fangs across it.

The second photo shows a Black woman who was wearing a multi-colored, patterned romper and a black face mask with a design of red lips.

Investigators believe the man may have beaten and robbed the victim, who is Hispanic, while the female accompanied him to the store, according to the release.

“At this time, there is no evidence indicating this is a hate crime and seems exclusively to be a robbery,” a sheriff’s statement read.

The victim, identified by family members as Roberto Flores Lopez, suffered multiple broken ribs and facial injuries, authorities said. He’s being treated at Antelope Valley Hospital.

Roberto Lopez is seen in a photo posted by his family to a GoFundMe page.

According to relatives, the assailant continued to attack Lopez even after he gave up his wallet, kicking the older man and striking him in the head. Lopez was left on the floor, begging for his life, his family said.

“Someone found him inside the bathroom and he was bleeding on the floor,” Francisco Ordorico, the victim’s son, told KTLA.

Lopez’s grandchildren have set up a GoFundMe to help pay his medical expenses, saying he faces a long recovery that could take months or even years. As of Friday morning, the page had raised more than $26,000 pages.

Anyone who recognizes the pair, or has seen someone wearing the type of mask described, is urged to call Detective Esswein at 661-948-8466.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.