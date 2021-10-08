LASD responds to barricaded person in South L.A. liquor store

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a person barricaded in a liquor store in Florence-Firestone on Oct. 8, 2021. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a barricaded person at a liquor store in the Florence-Firestone area of South L.A. on Friday.

The LASD received reports of the person, who is barricaded in the 6500 block of Holmes Avenue, at about 4:05 p.m., the department announced in a release.

The incident began with an attempted traffic stop, according to Deputy DeBoskey of the LASD.

When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the person inside exited the car and ran into a liquor store, officials said.

As of about 7 p.m., LASD personnel were working to “make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the release stated.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Compton Station at 310-605-6500.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for updates to this developing story.