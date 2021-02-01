LASD searches for driver who ran red light, killed 2 teens in Palmdale-area hit-and-run crash

Authorities on Monday continued their search for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a car, killing two teenagers in an unincorporated part of Palmdale over the weekend.

The two males, ages 17 and 18, were in a 2018 Honda Civic around 10:20 p.m. Saturday when a car ran a red light and slammed into their vehicle at the intersection of Avenue O-8 and 10th Street West, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Both victims died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, a 2015 Chrysler 200, fled the the crash site before deputies arrived, according to the department.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the teens, but the mother of one of the victim’s best friends identified them to KTLA as Sergio, 18, and Albert Anthony, 17.

The two teens were driving back from a car meetup when the crash occurred, Brenda Silva said.

The 18-year-old victim, who graduated from high school last year, loved cars and had saved up money to buy one, according to Silva.

A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening between 5:30 p.m. at 7 p.m. at Avenue O-8 and 10th Street West, she said.

Authorities, meanwhile, are still searching for the male driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Palmdale Station at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or by going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.