LASD searching for 2 children allegedly abducted by father from L.A. County USC Medical Center

Authorities asked for the public’s help Sunday in their search for two children they believe were abducted by their father from the L.A. County USC Medical Center in Boyle Heights.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department identified the children as 14-year-old Anyssa Cortez and 12-year-old Christopher Cortez.

Officials described Anyssa as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she wore a dark-green tank top and white shorts with red polka dots, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Christopher also has black hair and brown eyes and stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds, authorities said. He wore a white shirt, black sweatpants and black-and-white sandals.

Their biological father, 38-year-old Christopher Cortez, allegedly abducted them around 9 p.m. Saturday in a dark-colored SUV. The Sheriff’s Department described him as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information can call Detective Gentner at 562-522-2574 . Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

The Sheriff’s Department provided no further details about the case.