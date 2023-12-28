Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a homicide suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero, 21, is wanted for the murder of Michael Carrillo, who was shot and killed on the morning of Oct. 29 on the 44800 block of Fig Avenue in Lancaster.

Carrillo was found wounded and rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Crisanthony Zavala-Guerrero, 21, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Zavala-Guerrero is wanted for the Oct. 29, 2023 killing of a man in Lancaster.

Zavala-Guerrero has been identified as the suspect in the killing and LASD officials say he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. He’s described as a Hispanic male standing around 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact LASD Homicide Bureau detectives Lugo or Sanchez by calling 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.