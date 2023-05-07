Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza as seen in an undated photo. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in locating missing at-risk teenager Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza.

Jaqualine was last seen on Saturday at 1 a.m. in the 8400 block of Fairton Street in the city of Paramount.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white spotted pajama pants and black and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lakewood Station at 562-623-3500.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by going to lacrimestoppers.org