The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects that stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Sephora in Calabasas.

The theft occurred around 6 p.m. on April 26 at the Sephora in the Calabasas Commons shopping center.

According to LASD, the suspects “selected multiple fragrance items” and then proceeded to leave the store without paying for them.

Sephora reported a total loss of $1,957, LASD said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lopez with the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff Station Detective Bureau at 818-878-1808.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org