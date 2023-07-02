The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen from Palmdale.

According to LASD, 17-year-old Eduardo Alvarez was last seen on Saturday around 4 p.m. in the 37400 block of Silk Tree Lane in Palmdale.

Eduardo is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown curly hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

According to LASD, Eduardo may be driving this white newer model Toyota Camry. (LASD)

He may be driving a white newer model Toyota Camry. According to his family, he has no history of running away, and they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Castle or the Palmdale Station Watch Commander at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org