LASD seeking man reported missing in La Mirada

Keanu Alexander Diego Gummig, shown in this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, has been reported missing. He was last seen in La Mirada. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that deputies are looking for a man missing from La Mirada.

Keanu Alexander Diego Gummig, 24, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 14800 block of Rayfield Drive, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Keanu is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes, short auburn hair and a beard, officials said.

Gummig’s family is worried about his well-being, as he has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizoaffective disorders, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Jarrod Akaiya Padilla, who was located Wednesday after a brief disappearance, was reported missing from a location a little over half a mile from where Gumming went missing,

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Keanu Alexander Diego Gummig, #LAMIRADAhttps://t.co/m3lqfWzW4M — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 23, 2021