LASD seeks help finding missing 29-year-old man last seen in La Mirada

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing man Jarrod Akaiya Padilla.
Padilla, 29, was last seen at about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 15500 block of Calverton Drive in La Mirada.
Padilla’s family is worried about his well-being, as he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Padilla is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard.
He was wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a blue Dodgers hat when he was last seen, officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
To submit information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.