The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying alleged identity thieves in Westlake Village.

At Costco on Wednesday evening, one thief bumped into a woman as a distraction while the other stole her wallet from her purse, the LASD said in a news release.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this photo of alleged identity thieves who are accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at a Costco on March 15, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released this photo of alleged identity thieves who are accused of stealing a woman’s wallet at a Costco on March 15, 2023.

The pair then tried to buy seven $1,000 gift cards at a nearby Target, though the transactions were declined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.