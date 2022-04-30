A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen.

The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures and exposed himself to her.

The teen followed his mother into her room, poured bleach on her face and then stabbed her in the neck, sheriff’s officials said.

The teen then fled the area and remains outstanding.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect’s location should contact the LASD Lancaster station at 661-948-8466.