Suspect fatally shot by deputies near Rosamond pointed firearm at helicopter, armored vehicle: LASD

A man said to be pointing a firearm at an armored rescue vehicle when he was shot by deputies near the city of Rosamond has died at a local hospital, authorities said Friday.

The incident began about 4:10 p.m. Thursday when deputies received a report that a man with a gun was pointing it in the direction of passing vehicles and visitors at Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park in the 45000 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Related Content LASD deputies involved in shooting near Rosamond

A Sheriff’s Department helicopter saw the suspect get into a white vehicle and followed it to a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway in the unincorporated area of Lancaster.

Deputies brought in an armored rescue unit to approach the vehicle when they saw the suspect pointing his firearm at the helicopter above and at the approaching deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department. That’s when deputies opened fire on the vehicle, striking the suspect.

The unidentified suspect was treated and then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No deputies or civilians were injured in the incident.

A handgun belonging to the suspect was found at the scene, according to the news release.