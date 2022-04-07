The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will host an active shooter training at Pierce College Thursday morning.

COVID-19 restrictions have prevented large-scale active shooter exercises for two years, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday’s event is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. with an “active shooter” report in the campus library.

A SWAT team will helicopter in on Rescue Air-5 and repel into place at 8:55 a.m. to engage the pretend hostage takers.

Sheriff’s deputies and Los Angeles city firefighters wearing ballistic vests will practice rescuing people down from within a “warm zone” where the threat has not been neutralized.

Canines will also be used to search the perimeter of the campus, which is located at 6201 Winnetka Ave.

The training will be closed to the public and is scheduled to end at 9:30 a.m.