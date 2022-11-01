A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page. (LASD)

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the shooting death of a Philadelphia resident who was visiting friends and family in Compton.

The incident occurred more than a year ago in March 2021.

According to LASD, deputies responded to calls of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of North Long Beach Boulevard just after 2 p.m.

The victim, 30-year-old Donte Lee Johnson, was found on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

First responders with Compton City Fire Department attempted to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and drove themselves to the hospital, a motion by Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell stated.

The shooting suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Elm Street in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Authorities with the sheriff’s department are set to announce a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting.