Excessive speed was primary cause of Tiger Woods’ Palos Verdes area crash: L.A. County sheriff

Breaking udpate: Excessive speed was the primary cause of a violent crash that left golfer Tiger Woods with severe injuries in February, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday.

Original post: Reversing course, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will release its findings Wednesday into a violent car crash that left golf legend Tiger Woods with severe injuries in February.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva is expected to provide details on what caused the Feb. 23 crash in the Palos Verdes area during a 10 a.m. news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

Woods, 45, was left with multiple broken bones in his leg after losing control and crashing an SUV in the area of Hawthorne Boulevard and Blackhorse Road.

Investigators say Woods’ SUV cut across traffic lanes and struck a tree before rolling down a hill.

Screws and pins had to be used for some of Woods’ ankle and foot injuries, doctors said following a lengthy surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Woods had been in the Los Angeles area to host the Genesis Invitational tournament at Riviera Country Club.

Earlier in the investigation, Villanueva described the crash as “purely an accident,” and said Woods was not impaired while driving.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Department indicated it would not be sharing details of the investigation out of unspecific concerns for Woods’ privacy. The department incorrectly interpreted and cited a section of state law to explain its decision, which came under scrutiny.

“We have all the contents of the black box. We’ve got everything,” Villanueva said last week. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Villanueva had said the department was reaching out to Woods’ people about the concerns.